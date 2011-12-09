UPDATE 2-Japan govt-led bid for Toshiba chip unit to include SK Hynix -sources
* Western Digital talking with trade ministry on its bid -source
ROME Dec 9 The Italian banking association (ABI) on Friday said that it will "assess the legitimacy" of the European Banking Authority measures announced on Thursday, according to a statement.
The measures pose risks to Italy's credit system and the real economy, ABI said.
The European Banking Authority revised on Thursday to 15.37 billion euros the capital shortfall that must be plugged by Italian banks, more than predicted two months ago.
* Western Digital talking with trade ministry on its bid -source
TOKYO, June 14 Japanese stocks ended marginally lower in choppy trade on Wednesday, as investors refrained from taking positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.