ROME Dec 21 Italian banks are solid and capable of boosting their capital base despite low profits, banking association ABI said in its annual report on Wednesday.

ABI forecast a core Tier 1 capital ratio at Italy's 14 main banks of 9.3 percent in 2013 compared to 8.5 percent in June 2011.

It expected annual deposits at Italian banks to grow by 1.4 percent in 2011, 3.1 percent in 2012 and 3.6 percent in 2013.

Net bad loans at Italian banks are expected to rise by 38.8 percent in 2011, 9.9 percent in 2012 and 5.5 percent in 2013.

The association said austerity measures unveiled by Prime Minister Mario Monti's government are heading in the right direction but a credible European response is needed to solve the euro zone debt crisis.

It expected Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 0.6 percent in 2011 then fall by 0.7 percent in 2012. GDP is expected to recover modestly to expand by 0.2 percent in 2013. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, writing by Catherine Hornby)