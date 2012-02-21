ROME Feb 21 The Italian government is opposed to a proposal in parliament to prevent bank foundations from holding stakes in more than one bank, a parliamentary official said on Tuesday.

The proposal was tabled as an amendment to a government decree to deregulate some services and professions, which is currently being debated in the Senate.

"There is not much willingness (from the government) on this, we are waiting for the position of the Treasury, but it will probably be negative," said Simona Vicari, the lawmaker responsible for steering the deregulation package through parliament. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)