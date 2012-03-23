MILAN, March 23 Deposits at Italian banks held
by residents fell for a fifth month running in February but at a
slower pace than the month before, according to data released on
Friday.
The flow of bank loans to Italian companies improved
slightly over the month, but the pace of growth continued to
slow, reflecting a deteriorating economic climate and more
selective lending policies by Italian banks which were hit hard
by the euro zone debt crisis.
A report by Italian banking association ABI showed deposits
held by Italian clients fell 0.3 percent compared with a year
earlier, after a 0.8 percent drop in January.
It said loans to the private sector were up 1.2 percent,
compared with a 1.5 percent rise in January. In February 2011,
the annual growth was 6.2 percent.
Deposits held by foreign institutions in Italian banks fell
13.8 percent in January compared with a year earlier, a figure
which ABI said reflected funding strains on the interbank
market.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei)