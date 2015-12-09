ROME Dec 9 Italy's negotiations with the
European Union over setting up a bad bank to help its lenders
shed non performing loans have got virtually nowhere and no
realistic alternative schemes are on the table, a source close
to the situation told Reuters.
Italian banks are currently clogged up with 200 billion
euros ($219.70 billion) in bad debt, where borrowers are in
default. This sum amounts to 18 percent of total corporate
loans, stifling the banks' ability to lend.
"There is still some talking going on but I don't think it
will produce anything significant," said the source, who is
involved in negotiations and asked not to be named.
An improved legal framework put in place by the government
in recent months would make it easier for Italy's banks to sell
their non-performing loans (NPLs), and to some extent this was
already happening, he said.
However, he advised banks to wait until market conditions
improve because selling them at current market prices would
amount to a "fire sale," and therefore big write-downs.
Italy has to hope that the real-estate market improves and
that the economy continues to recover in order that bad loans
diminish and increase in value, he said.
He acknowledged that if these conditions don't materialise
it will be "a problem" for the country's banks.
Carlo Messina, chief executive of Intesa San Paolo,
Italy's largest retail bank, said last month that if consumption
and real estate prices improve, "in one or two years we will be
able to sell NPLs under much better conditions."
Italian growth has slowed steadily since the country emerged
from a long recession at the start of this year and
policymakers have said they are worried that confidence will be
hit following last month's militant attacks that killed 130
people in Paris.
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in a interview in
Corriere della Sera daily last month he still hoped for some
sort of "guarantee" to facilitate an Italian market for NPLs.
However he did not elaborate on that, and ruled out any
government initiative before the end of the year.
($1 = 0.9103 euros)
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)