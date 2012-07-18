MILAN, July 18 The International Monetary Fund
advised Italian banks to seek ways to reduce the mounting burden
of bad loans weighing down their balance sheets and suggested
stress-tests should be run on all lenders.
The IMF said on Wednesday in a report on the euro area that
banks in the bloc's third-largest economy should improve capital
and liquidity by raising equity or selling non-core assets - not
an easy task while investors shun Italian assets.
Only Italy's top five lenders UniCredit, Intesa
Sanpaolo, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena,
Banco Popolare and UBI Banca underwent stress
tests run by the European Banking Authority (EBA).
They represent about 50 percent of Italian banks' total
assets.
Bank of Italy's governor Ignazio Visco said last week the
core tier 1 capital -- a leading measure of a bank's financial
strength -- of the top five lenders had risen to 10 percent of
their risk weighted assets (RWA), above a 9 percent target
required by the EBA.
For 66 mid-sized Italian banking groups the capital ratio
was 8.7 percent, while 472 smaller individual banks had total
capital worth 13.7 percent of their RWA, he said.
The Italian economy slipped into a recession in the second
half of last year as the spiralling debt crisis forced Rome to
adopt painful austerity measures. The central bank forecasts a 2
percent contraction in domestic output this year.
Bad loans accounted for 6.2 percent of total lending at the
end of 2011, almost one percentage point higher than a year
earlier. When also including loans in arrears, expired or
restructured the share rises to 11.2 percent of total lending,
the Bank of Italy said.
UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said earlier
this month bad loans at his bank, Italy's biggest by assets,
were rising, confirming a wider domestic trend.
He said European countries had different rules with regards
to bank loan coverage, with the Bank of Italy requiring a more
stringent coverage of doubtful loans than in other EU nations.
Italy should "encourage banks to devise strategies for
selling, restructuring or writing down impaired loans", the IMF
said in a set of recommendations.
Visco forecast last week writedowns on deteriorating loans
at Italian banks would continue to rise from 19.3 billion euros
in 2011.
The central banker said domestic lenders had to improve
provisioning, which could ease the offloading of such assets.
"Appropriate ways to lower their weight on balance sheets
must be found," he said.
Firstly, though, banks should be selective in lending in the
current economic downturn, Visco said, even as the central bank
sees scant credit as one of the factors behind Italy's dismal
economic performance.
