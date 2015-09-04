CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 4 Italy's biggest retail
bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, is ready to take part in a
government-sponsored rescue of three small lenders that are
currently under special administration and need fresh capital,
the chairman of Intesa's supervisory board said.
Gian Maria Gros-Pietro however told reporters on the
sidelines of a business conference in Cernobbio that Intesa
would not buy any of the troubled lenders.
According to newspaper reports, Italy is working on plans to
recapitalise three lenders - Carife, Banca Marche and Banca
Popolare dell'Etruria - through the so-called Fondo
interbancario, a fund meant to protect current account holders.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi)