MILAN Feb 10 Intesa Sanpaolo would not
take part in any state-sponsored bad bank project because it
does not want to miss out on an expected recovery of the real
estate market this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Carlo Messina, the CEO of Italy's biggest retail bank, also
told a conference call of analysts he had "zero interest" in
buying another bank in Italy.
He said any merger between popolari banks following a
government decree changing shareholder voting rules would lead
to a massive reduction of branches, and Intesa hoped to benefit
from that by boosting customer numbers.
Messina also said he was considering floating on the market
Intesa's private banking and asset management units, but had not
taken a decision yet.
