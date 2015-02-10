MILAN Feb 10 Intesa Sanpaolo would not take part in any state-sponsored bad bank project because it does not want to miss out on an expected recovery of the real estate market this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Carlo Messina, the CEO of Italy's biggest retail bank, also told a conference call of analysts he had "zero interest" in buying another bank in Italy.

He said any merger between popolari banks following a government decree changing shareholder voting rules would lead to a massive reduction of branches, and Intesa hoped to benefit from that by boosting customer numbers.

Messina also said he was considering floating on the market Intesa's private banking and asset management units, but had not taken a decision yet.

