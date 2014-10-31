ROME Oct 31 The chief executive of Intesa
Sanpaolo ruled out the possibility of a merger with
struggling rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Friday,
denying a press report that Italy's largest retail bank had been
sounded out about it.
"It is in no way possible," CEO Carlo Messina told reporters
on the margins of an event in Rome speaking about a possible
tie-up with Monte dei Paschi.
Asked about a report in daily La Repubblica that the Bank of
Italy had asked Intesa for an opinion on the matter, Messina
said: "Absolutely not."
Monte Paschi has two weeks to submit plans to fill a 2.1
billion euro capital shortfall that emerged after a year-long
health check of lenders across the euro zone.
Speaking on the sidelines of the same event, Intesa Sanpaolo
Supervisory Board Chairman Giovanni Bazoli ruled out that the
bank, whose activities are mostly concentrated in Italy, was
interested in any acquisition on its domestic market.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto,)