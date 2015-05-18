BRIEF-FBL Financial Group reports Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* As of March 31, 2017, book value per share of FBL financial group common stock totaled $47.34, compared to $47.61 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN May 18 Lending by Italian banks to households and businesses fell 0.8 percent in April from a year earlier to 1,407 billion euros ($1.6 trillion), Italian Banking Association ABI said on Monday.
April's fall - which marks the 35th consecutive monthly decline - comes after a 1 percent drop in March and marks the best result since May 2012, ABI said.
Saddled with 189.5 billion euros in bad loans after a three-year economic recession, Italian banks are reluctant to lend.
ABI said gross bad loans in March accounted for 9.8 of overall banking assets, the highest since end-1996. They represent 16.7 percent of total corporate loans.
(Adds analyst quote, details on mutual funds and ETFs, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 4 U.S.-based fund investors underscored their preference for foreign stocks, reversing the prior week's inflows for domestic equity funds and moving money to Europe and emerging markets, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Investors pulled $6.6 billion from U.S.-based stock funds that invest at home during the week ended May 3, marking their fourth week of outflows in the