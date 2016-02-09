MILAN Feb 9 Gross bad loans at banks based in
Italy - a major problem for lenders in the country after a long
recession - remained roughly stable in December at 201 billion
euros ($225 billion) but lending to companies returned to
shrink, data showed on Tuesday.
The Bank of Italy said lending to non-financial companies
dropped 0.7 percent year-on-year in December after a 0.2 percent
rise the previous month - which had marked the first increase in
three and a half years.
Gross bad loans totalled 200.94 billion euros at the end of
2015, little changed from 201.01 billion euros in November. The
Bank of Italy estimates the residual value of these loans at 89
billion euros.
($1 = 0.8952 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)