MILAN, April 15 Lending by Italian banks to households and businesses fell 0.9 percent year-on-year in March, marking its 34th consecutive monthly fall though the pace of decline is slowing, banking association ABI said on Wednesday.

The rate of decline was the lowest since May 2012, ABI said.

Loans to households and non-financial companies fell 1.5 percent in February. ($1 = 0.9435 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)