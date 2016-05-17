MILAN May 17 Italian bank lending to households and non-financial companies fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in April after a 0.4 percent annual drop in March, the country's banking association ABI said on Tuesday.

On the other hand, bank funding through deposits and bonds was down 0.5 percent in April after a 1.4 percent annual fall in March, ABI said in its monthly report.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)