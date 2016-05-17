BRIEF-Hainan Pearl River to cancel delisting risk warning, share trade to halt for one day
* Says share trade to halt on May 18, then resumes on May 19 after it cancels delisting risk warning
MILAN May 17 Italian bank lending to households and non-financial companies fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in April after a 0.4 percent annual drop in March, the country's banking association ABI said on Tuesday.
On the other hand, bank funding through deposits and bonds was down 0.5 percent in April after a 1.4 percent annual fall in March, ABI said in its monthly report.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Says share trade to halt on May 18, then resumes on May 19 after it cancels delisting risk warning
MUMBAI, May 17 Indian banks could potentially add as much as 2.6 trillion rupees ($40.58 billion) worth of soured loans by March 2019 to their existing pile, India Ratings and Research said on Wednesday.