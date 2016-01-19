MILAN Jan 19 Lending by Italian banks to
households and companies rose in the last two months of 2015
after falling for 42 months in a row, Italian banking
association ABI said on Tuesday.
In a monthly report, ABI said lending rose 0.5 percent in
December 2015 compared with one year ago. In November bank loans
were up 0.7 percent, ABI said, after revising a preliminary
figure indicating a 0.03 percent fall.
"These are the best results since April 2012," ABI said on
Tuesday.
Italian companies are still suffering tight credit
conditions, making it difficult for them to fund new investments
and boost economic recovery.
Conditions for domestic lenders remained tough as
non-performing loans accounted for more than a tenth of banks'
total loans in November, ABI said.
Nonetheless, lenders were able to fund themselves thanks to
clients' deposits while it remained difficult for them to issue
bonds.
Deposits at Italian banks rose 3.7 percent year-on-year, or
1.7 percent on a monthly basis, in December, according to
figures published by the banking association. Bond issuance fell
13 percent year-on-year, and dipped 0.6 percent on a monthly
basis in the last month of 2015.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stefano Bernabei; editing
by Susan Thomas)