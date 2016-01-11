MILAN Jan 11 The Bank of Italy's liabilities
towards other central banks of the euro zone rose in December to
248.859 billion euros ($271 billion) from 229.596 billion euros
a month earlier, data showed on Monday.
The Bank of Italy's position within the Target 2 system,
which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is
monitored because its rising can be a sign of financial stress.
However, seasonal factors such as the end of a quarter also
affect it.
December's level was the highest since February 2013 when
Italy's Target 2 position reached 256.397 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9183 euros)
