MILAN, Sept 7 The Bank of Italy's liabilities
with other euro zone central banks rose to a record high in
August, pointing to waning foreign appetite for Italian assets
as its commercial banks wrestle with problem loans ahead of a
constitutional referendum.
Liabilities within the Target 2 system that settles
cross-border payments in the euro zone - a sign of possible
financial stress - rose to 327 billion euros ($368 billion), the
central bank said on Wednesday.
Seasonal factors can also affect the balance, and UniCredit
economist Loredana Federico said the customary cancellation of
Italy's mid-August bond auction had probably played a role as
foreign investors moved cash from Italian debt redemptions
elsewhere.
But the 38 billion euro widening of liabilities in
July-August, to above the levels of four years ago at the height
of the euro zone debt crisis, may also signal a drop-off in
demand for Italian assets following June's Brexit vote in
Britain and before a Italian referendum in the autumn.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has staked his political future
on the referendum, which will put to the vote a strongly
contested plan for constitutional reform.
Fears of political instability have affected in particular
Italian banks, already struggling to manage problem credits that
have risen to nearly one-fifth of their loanbooks and whose
shares have on average lost nearly half of their
value this year.
"Italian banks are perceived by the investors as the main
mechanism of transmission of a potential political and
macroeconomic crisis," Credit Suisse wrote in a recent note.
The Bank of Italy said in July the increase in its Target 2
position was driven by foreigners selling Italian assets,
especially bonds, and Italians buying foreign assets, movements
which were only partially offset by Italian banks raising more
funds on international markets.
Italian lenders have increasingly replaced international
funding with central bank liquidity, taking advantage of the
ECB's quantitative easing programme, the Bank of Italy said.
UniCredit's Federico also pointed to investment returns in
Italian bonds, driven to record lows by ultra-loose monetary
policies.
"(Italian) investors are turning to higher-yielding foreign
assets or buying funds" managed abroad by Italian asset
managers, she said.
