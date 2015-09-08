MILAN, Sept 8 Non-performing loans at Italian banks rose 14.3 percent to 197.096 billion euros ($220.37 billion) in July from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday, in a sign of the protracted damage to lenders' balance-sheets from a three-year recession which ended last year.

Loans least likely to be repaid, or "sofferenze", stood at 195.845 billion euros in June.

Lending by Italian banks to non-financial companies, which has been falling since May 2012, dropped 1.1 percent in July after falling 1.6 percent in June. ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)