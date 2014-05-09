BRIEF-Purple records net write down of 42.9 mln rand before tax in HY 2017
* Net write down of R42.9 million before tax and R33.3 million after tax has been included in results for six months ended 28 February 2017
MILAN May 9 Non-performing loans at Italian banks rose 23.0 percent year-on-year in March, a slower pace than the 24.3 percent rise recorded in February, Bank of Italy data showed on Friday.
Holdings of Italian government bonds at Italy-based banks stood at 395.6 billion euros in March, slightly up from 392.4 billion euros in February, according to data that are partly calculated at market value, it said in a separate statement. (Writing by Danilo Masoni; Reporting by Lisa Jucca)
* Net write down of R42.9 million before tax and R33.3 million after tax has been included in results for six months ended 28 February 2017
TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index was nearly unchanged on Friday as SNC-Lavalin rose on an acquisition move and Home Capital Group recouped steep losses, while some miners and energy stocks weighed.