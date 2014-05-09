MILAN May 9 Non-performing loans at Italian banks rose 23.0 percent year-on-year in March, a slower pace than the 24.3 percent rise recorded in February, Bank of Italy data showed on Friday.

Holdings of Italian government bonds at Italy-based banks stood at 395.6 billion euros in March, slightly up from 392.4 billion euros in February, according to data that are partly calculated at market value, it said in a separate statement. (Writing by Danilo Masoni; Reporting by Lisa Jucca)