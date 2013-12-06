MILAN Dec 6 Italian banks returned 4.1 billion euros in longer-term European Central Bank loans in November, reducing the total outstanding amount to 224.9 billion euros, Bank of Italy data showed on Friday.

Overall ECB funding to Italian banks stood at 227.7 billion euros at end-November compared with 230.3 billion euros a month earlier.

The overall figure includes funds borrowed in the ECB's main refinancing operations, which more than doubled in November to 2.8 billion euros.

Between late 2011 and early 2012 Italian banks borrowed a total of 255 billion euros in three-year ECB funds that must be returned at the beginning of 2015. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Andrew Roche)