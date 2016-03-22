BRIEF-India's Andhra Bank March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct
* March quarter net profit 351.3 million rupees versus net profit of 516 million rupees year ago
MILAN, March 22 The European Central Bank has given its approval in principle to a planned merger between Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare, an Italian source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The provisional green-light was given after the two banks presented an amended plan including capital-strengthening measures.
The ECB declined to comment. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
* March quarter net profit 351.3 million rupees versus net profit of 516 million rupees year ago
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - The Republic of France has launched a €7bn 30-year bond at 12bp over the OAT May 2045s, according to the lead managers.