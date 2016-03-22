MILAN, March 22 The European Central Bank has given its approval in principle to a planned merger between Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare, an Italian source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The provisional green-light was given after the two banks presented an amended plan including capital-strengthening measures.

The ECB declined to comment. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi)