* Government reform frees ownership of cooperative lenders
* Top 10 popolari banks to convert to joint stock companies
* Talks on tie ups have already started, bankers say
By Silvia Aloisi and Valentina Za
MILAN/VICENZA, April 11 Italy's biggest
cooperative banks are bracing for a wave of mergers following a
government reform that forces them to convert into joint stock
companies within 18 months.
The reform aims to strengthen Italy's banking sector, which
fared the worst in a Europe-wide health check of lenders last
year. The government says it will also ultimately support bank
lending to businesses, which has been shrinking for the past
three years as Italy grappled with its longest post-war
recession.
Its most immediate effect will be to spur a long-delayed
consolidation by making it easier for ownership of the so-called
"popolari" banks to change, bankers say.
They say the shake-up could also help find a buyer among the
cooperative banks for troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena
or Carige, the two Italian lenders that
emerged as the weakest in the European checks.
"The measure has had the effect of an electric shock for the
popolari," Piero Giarda, chairman of the supervisory board of
Banca Popolare di Milano, told a shareholder meeting
on Saturday.
The bank is one of the 10 largest cooperative lenders
affected by the reform, which was approved by parliament last
month and scraps voting rules giving shareholders one vote each
regardless of the size of their stake.
The others are UBI, Banco Popolare,
Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna, Popolare di Vicenza,
Veneto Banca, Popolare di Sondrio, Credito
Valtellinese, Popolare di Bari, Popolare dell'Etruria
e del Lazio.
Talks over possible tie-ups have already started, at least
informally.
"We are talking to the cooperative bank world that has the
same problems as us," Banco Popolare Chairman Carlo Fratta
Pasini told shareholders.
"We're not looking to take over anyone, there are no
predators and preys, we're just trying to find out whether there
are travelling companions."
Critics of the "one-head, one-vote" rule say it, together
with ownership restrictions and limits on proxy voting, have
distorted governance at the banks by allowing minority
shareholders to block unwanted change.
The rules have also long been seen as an obstacle to mergers
and to attracting new investors.
The expected wave of consolidation will help banks shoulder
rising costs as regulators push lenders to increase their
loss-absorbing capital, popolari executives say. Some also see
domestic tie-ups as a defensive move against possible foreign
takeovers.
"Looking for a partner, listed or not listed, is the most
logical and safest solution for our future," said Gianni Zonin,
chairman of unlisted Popolare di Vicenza. He said he hoped
regional rival Veneto Banca "accepts this invitation."
Both lenders have hired investment banks to advise them on
strategic options. They have also written down the value of
their shares by 23 percent in an unusual move that is seen as
smoothing the way for a possible tie-up.
Monte dei Paschi, which is due to carry out a 3-billion euro
rights issue to plug a capital shortfall laid bare by last
year's review, said on Friday it had been told by the European
Central Bank it also needs to find a merger partner. Bankers say
UBI would be the most likely domestic candidate to take over the
Tuscan bank.
Another combination under consideration is between Popolare
Milano and Banco Popolare, and possibly also with Popolare
Emilia Romagna, according to a source close to the matter. The
CEO of Banco Popolare has said Popolare Milano would be his
ideal merger candidate. The Milan-based bank declined to
comment.
