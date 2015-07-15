MILAN, July 15 Italy's Banco Popolare
is set to appoint Mediobanca and BofA-Merrill Lynch
as advisers for a possible merger with another domestic
cooperative bank, three sources close to the matter said.
After initially baulking at new governance rules that make
it easier for them to be bought, Italy's mutual banks -- known
as popolari -- are sizing each other up for tie-ups after a
government reform that makes it easier for them to be bought.
At the heart of this financial courtship, played out against
a backdrop of personal rivalries and competing regional
loyalties, is the desire to create a robust local player that
would be shielded from foreign predators.
Two of the sources said the "most intense" contacts Banco
Popolare, based in the rich northern region of Veneto, was
holding about a possible combination were with Lombardy rival
UBI.
UBI, which according to sources is working with Credit
Suisse but has not given a formal mandate to any
advisers, declined to comment.
Such a deal would create Italy's third biggest banking group
behind Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.
The sources said a second option for Banco Popolare was a
merger with Banca Popolare di Milano, while a tie-up
with the other two Veneto banks - Veneto Banca and Popolare di
Vicenza - remained a more remote possibility.
On Tuesday Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna
picked Goldman Sachs as its own adviser on merger
options.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio and Silvia Aloisi, editing by
Stephen Jewkes)