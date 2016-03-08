MILAN, March 8 The heads of Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano will hold a crunch meeting with regulators at the European Central Bank on Wednesday to try to overcome hurdles to a planned merger to create Italy's No. 3 bank, sources said.

The two cooperative banks have been in tie-up talks for months but the deal has run into heavy weather because of ECB objections over governance and whether the new group may need a capital increase to sort out its pile of bad loans, sources said.

The stakes are high: the deal would be the first merger to be approved by the ECB, which has called for consolidation in Italy's overcrowded banking sector, since it became single European regulator for banks at the end of 2014.

"It's like a riddle, there's a lot of uncertainty and it's hard to predict. The longer the talks go on, the more likely it is they could get bogged down," a person close to the matter said.

The source said the merger talks could even be put on hold until certain key issues are resolved. Another source said that if the ECB insisted on a capital increase or on BPM being folded immediately into the new group, the deal could fall through.

A merger between the two cooperative lenders would be the first since banking sector reforms introduced last year by the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to spur consolidation.

But personal rivalries and competing regional loyalties have complicated merger moves, triggering squabbles over the location of headquarters and the distribution of board seats.

Sources said the ECB had asked the banks to improve their original merger plan by making governance structures leaner and reducing the weight of non-performing loans. One source said the ECB also wanted the new group to have a stronger capital base. The two banks' CEOs have ruled out the need to raise money on the market.

Gross bad loans at Banco Popolare totaled 20.6 billion euros ($23 billion) at the end of 2015 with a coverage ratio of 31.9 percent. Bad loans at BPM were 6 billion euros with 39.6 percent coverage.

"The whole deal is wide open but I have a lot of doubts tomorrow's meeting will resolve everything," another source said. ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei, Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)