MILAN Jan 25 Speculation that a long-awaited
takeover of Monte dei Paschi di Siena could be drawing
nearer helped to support the Italian bank on Monday after a
recent steep fall in its share price.
Monte dei Paschi shares have lost more than a third of their
value so far this year as Italy's banking sector was hit by
concerns about its large pile of bad debts.
Monte dei Paschi has long been looking for a partner to
shore up its balance sheet as requested by regulators -- the
bank has the largest proportion of soured loans over total
lending.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said last week that Italy's
third largest bank had turned into "a bargain" following the
share price decline.
Renzi said he would be very happy to see "an Italian
solution" emerge for Monte dei Paschi though the market would
decide.
Seeking to reassure investors after a turbulent few weeks,
Monte dei Paschi said on Friday it would publish preliminary
full-year results on Jan. 28 ahead of a Feb. 5 scheduled
release.
With top Italian lenders Intesa Sanpaolo and
UniCredit ruling out getting involved in a rescue,
cooperative bank UBI Banca has been tipped as the only
candidate strong enough to take on Monte dei Paschi.
UBI has been discussing a merger with rival Banca Popolare
di Milano but talks have failed so far to yield an
accord, sources have said.
Sources close to the discussions said BPM remained UBI's
favoured option but a tie-up with Monte dei Paschi could not be
ruled out and was being considered as a possible alternative.
One source said a study of a possible combination between
Monte dei Paschi and UBI showed it was not "a bad deal" and
would make sense in terms of customers.
UBI and Monte dei Paschi declined to comment. BPM was not
immediately available for a comment.
The possibility of a tie-up that would weaken UBI's capital
hit shares in the cooperative bank which lost 4.4 percent by
1030 GMT after a 4.7 percent slide on Friday.
Shares in BPM fell more than 3.6 percent while Monte dei
Paschi gained 2 percent.
Large Italian cooperative banks such as UBI and BPM have
been discussing possible mergers following a government reform
of the sector last year, which forced them to drop voting and
ownership limits that had staved off takeovers in the past.
While eager to boost their size and keep hostile bids at
bay, banks have failed to agree a merger so far due to haggling
over top jobs and competing regional loyalties.
Sources familiar with the discussions said the situation was
still very "fluid."
