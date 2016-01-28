(Adds details)

By Giselda Vagnoni and Andrea Mandala

ROME/MILAN Jan 28 Merger talks between Italian cooperative lenders Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) took a big step forward on Thursday when Rome backed a tie-up.

The two banks are at an advanced stage in merger talks and a combination would create Italy's third biggest lender by assets, just ahead of Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

If successful, it would likely be the first merger since a reform of large cooperative lenders last year to encourage consolidation and strengthen Italy's fragmented banking system and could pave the way for a parallel deal between UBI, which had courted BPM, and Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

A government source told Reuters on Thursday that a merger between Banco Popolare and BPM was "the most reasonable" among the options being considered and had the government's blessing.

Spokesmen for the four banks declined to comment.

Earlier this month, four sources said that BPM, whose stronghold is in the rich Lombardy region, and Verona-based Banco Popolare were aiming to agree a merger by early March.

The CEOs of BPM and UBI met Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Wednesday. A source close to the matter said that during the talks, BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna explained why he opposed a three-way merger with UBI and Monte dei Paschi - a complex deal which bankers said was also under consideration.

YEAR-END DEADLINE

The Italian banks targeted by last year's government reform have until the end of 2016 to shed their cooperative status, dropping ownership and voting restrictions that have until now shielded them from takeovers.

Banks have been discussing defensive mergers for months but haggling over top jobs and the location of headquarters has hindered deals. However, recent sharp falls in Italian bank shares have focused attention on getting the deals done.

Banco Popolare is Italy's fourth biggest bank by assets and has a market capitalisation of 2.8 billion euros, which has dropped sharply since the beginning of the year.

Banca Popolare di Milano, with around 50 billion euros in assets, had a market value of 3.1 billion euros at Thursday's close. Sources have said their similar market values made it easier to find an accord.

UBI's offer had run into trouble over the fact it could be seen as more of an outright acquisition of BPM by a bigger rival, the sources said.

BPM boasts a better asset quality than Banco Popolare and has strong roots in Italy's financial capital and wealthiest city Milan. Keeping its headquarters there is key for BPM, several sources have said.

Net problematic loans at BPM came to less than 4 billion euros at the end of September, less than a third of Banco Popolare's 14 billion euros. These soured debts are regarded by bankers as the Achilles' heel of a tie-up between the two, with some predicting a combined group could need a capital increase. (additional rpeorting by Gianluca Semeraro and Valentina Za in Milan, writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Alexander Smith)