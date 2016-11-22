(Adds comments from sources)
By Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala
MILAN Nov 22 The Atlante fund set up to help
free Italy's banks of bad debt will make an offer to buy the
impaired loans of three small banks that were rescued from
bankruptcy a year ago, the head of Atlante said on Tuesday,
rejecting concerns that it had run out of money.
Atlante is expected to buy up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.7
billion) in problem loans held by Banca Etruria, Banca Marche
and CariChieti, paving the way for UBI Banca, Italy's
fifth-largest lender, to make an offer for the three banks.
However, fears remain that in the absence of fresh
investment Atlante will run out of cash while Italy's banks are
still pressured by impaired loans totalling 356 billion euros.
"Atlante's size is what it is, while that of the Italian bad
loan market is much, much bigger," top Treasury official
Fabrizio Pagani told an industry conference on non-performing
loans in Milan on Tuesday.
Atlante was hastily set up in April to help Italy's
struggling banking sector. It raised 4.25 billion euros from
banks and insurers, as well as some funding from state-owned
entities, but spent over half of that to recapitalise regional
banks Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.
A spin-off fund - Atlante II - was set up specifically to
buy up bad bank debts with the goal of raising up to a further
3.5 billion euros from investors.
But sources say Atlante II has only managed to raise 750
million euros so far, prompting the original Atlante fund to
transfer another 900 million euros.
Top lenders UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
have together committed to provide an extra 300
million euros but have not paid that money in yet.
Atlante II has already pledged to spend 1.6 billion euros on
buying up Banca Monte dei Paschi's bad loans, which
are being sold as part of a rescue plan aimed at keeping Italy's
third-largest bank in business.
That risks leaving it with little money to do anything else.
"We come up with good tools but then we leave them to their
own devices," Giuseppe Guzzetti, head of a group of Italian
banking foundations that put money into Atlante, said recently.
"If you don't give Atlante money, then what can it do?"
Nevertheless Alessandro Penati, chairman of the asset
manager running Atlante, said Atlante II would also buy the bad
loans of Banca Etruria, Banca Marche and CariChieti, three of
the banks rescued from bankruptcy in November 2015, to open the
way to their long-awaited sale.
He declined to say how much money Atlante II had.
"We'll present an offer ... we've got enough money," he told
reporters on the sidelines of the conference in Milan.
Penati also said Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca would
need to sell their bad loans and would require fresh capital to
cover losses from loan writedowns. Analysts estimate the capital
shortfalls for the two banks add up to a combined 2.5 billion
euros.
Asked if Atlante would be able to back new share offers at
the two lenders, Penati said: "If you have a good business plan
... with an adequate return on equity ... you can find all the
money you need."
However, shares in Italian banks trade at a small fraction
of their book value and investors have so far shown little
appetite for Monte dei Paschi's proposed 5 billion-euro share
issue.
($1=0.9414 euros)
(Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Paola Arosio;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)