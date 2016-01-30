TURIN, Italy Jan 30 Italian cooperative banks Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano should be ready to nail down a merger deal within a month, Banco Popolare's CEO said on Saturday.

Pier Francesco Saviotti said his bank would not need a capital increase to complete the deal.

However, speaking at the same conference in Turin, the CEO of another cooperative bank, UBI, said he was still open to the idea of merging with Popolare di Milano.

UBI Chief Executive Victor Massiah told reporters that his bank was not working on any plans regarding troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena and said he was not facing pressure from the government over the issue. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Andrea Mandala; Editing by Crispian Balmer)