BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe Corp announces appointment of new CFO
BRUSSELS Dec 10 Italy's Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Tuesday that public intervention on troubled banks should come after inflicting losses on bondholders through a minimum bail-in of 8 percent of total bank liabilities.
Yet, Saccomanni the introduction of bail-in clauses may spread risks across the euro zone banking sector.
"In case of a systemic crisis, public intervention would be preferable to the risk of contagion generated by an extended use of bail-in (clauses)," Saccomanni said speaking at a meeting of European Union finance ministers in Brussels. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Lisa Jucca)
* Shares 0.38 pct lower at 15.62 euros at 1114 GMT (Adds background on Deutsche Bank strategy)
CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 7 Italian lender Banca IFIS is studying 10 possible transactions involving the purchase of bad loans as it gears up to buy up to 15 billion euros ($16 billion) in soured debt by 2019, CEO Giovanni Bossi said on Friday.