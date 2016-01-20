(Adds details)
ROME Jan 20 Prime Minister Matteo Renzi met
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and chiefs from the Bank of
Italy on Wednesday to discuss the banking sector as a sell-off
in financial stock continued for a third day, a source in
Renzi's office said.
The source said the authorities were convinced that past and
future measures would help some banks merge, saying this
consolidation was "needed more than ever".
The measures will also help financial firms manage the
problem of bad loans in a "more rapid and efficient fashion."
Speaking after the meeting, Padoan said the on-going
turbulence on the Italian stock market reflected political and
economic instability from abroad, adding that Italy's own
economic system was solid.
"Italy continues to grow and is considered an attractive
place to invest in," Padoan told a convention.
Italian bank shares have lost some 20 percent so
far this year, with investors increasingly concerned about 200
billion euros ($218 billion) of non-performing loans that are
unlikely to be repaid and are weighing heavily on the sector.
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third largest bank, has
been especially hard hit, plunging 15 percent on Monday and 14.4
percent on Tuesday. It was suspended from trading several times
after falling some 18 percent on Wednesday.
With no end in sight to the sell off, Renzi met Padoan and
both the governor and director general of the Bank of Italy --
Ignazio Visco and Salvatore Rossi respectively.
"The recent financial turbulence is being followed by the
relevant authorities with great cooperation, harmony and
attention," the source in Renzi's office said.
Tensions between the prime minister and Bank of Italy
surfaced last year following the rescue of four small Italian
lenders that left thousands of investors out of pocket.
Politicians questioned whether the central bank could have
done more to prevent the collapse of the banks -- a suggestion
rejected by Visco.
(Additional reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Crispian
Balmer, editing by Gavin Jones)