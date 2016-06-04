TRENTO, Italy, June 4 A scandal hitting two regional Italian lenders accused of lending customers money to buy the banks' own shares shows that the Bank of Italy must change the way it carries out controls over the industry, a junior minister said on Saturday.

A string of bank crises in recent months has left thousands of ordinary Italians out of pocket triggering street protests and raising questions over the country's banking and market supervision.

Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are being investigated by prosecutors over the loan-for-share scheme and new top managers at both banks said they would cooperate fully with magistrates.

The European Central Bank (ECB) took over supervision of large euro zone banks from domestic regulators in late 2014, including of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.

"The Bank of Italy's protocols are very stringent but if improper actions over share (sales) can take place for years, it means they don't work," Deputy Economy Minister Enrico Zanetti said on the sidelines of an economic conference.

"You need less paperwork ... (and) more active controls that go beyond the object of your supervision," he said -- suggesting for example gathering information locally or interviewing bank customers.

Banca Popolare di Vicenza said last year the ECB had found that loans had been granted to customers to buy into two share issues the bank carried out in 2013 and 2014.

The ECB has forced both banks to exclude shares bought with their own money from their capital.

Italian authorities came under fire again after Popolare di Vicenza's 119,000 shareholders, mostly small savers, last month saw the value of their holdings wiped out as the lender's initial stock offering flopped and rescue fund Atlante took a 99 percent stake paying 0.10 euros a share.

Veneto Banca's 1 billion euro stock sale starts next week and Atlante has pledged to buy unsold shares at 0.10 euros each.

Italy Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said at the conference that he had "no reason to be dissatisfied" with the Bank of Italy and market regulator Consob.

"It's not my job to judge independent authorities that are well managed," he said.

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Tuesday the central bank carries out about 200 on-site inspections every year that help uncover irregularities, though this can prove difficult.

Asked about Zanetti's comments, Visco said he had discussed at length with him issues concerning the banking system.

"The discussion can go on if he wishes," Visco told Reuters.

Zanetti said the government had been "too timid" in addressing the issue of controls in the case of the two Veneto-based banks, but it was key to avoid rushed attacks on institutions on which Italy's international credibility rested.

He said it was "shocking" that shareholders in Popolare di Vicenza had voted against seeking damages from former managers, adding he was confident that a new board to be appointed by Atlante would choose instead to pursue legal action. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)