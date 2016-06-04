TRENTO, Italy, June 4 A scandal hitting two
regional Italian lenders accused of lending customers money to
buy the banks' own shares shows that the Bank of Italy must
change the way it carries out controls over the industry, a
junior minister said on Saturday.
A string of bank crises in recent months has left thousands
of ordinary Italians out of pocket triggering street protests
and raising questions over the country's banking and market
supervision.
Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are being
investigated by prosecutors over the loan-for-share scheme and
new top managers at both banks said they would cooperate fully
with magistrates.
The European Central Bank (ECB) took over supervision of
large euro zone banks from domestic regulators in late 2014,
including of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.
"The Bank of Italy's protocols are very stringent but if
improper actions over share (sales) can take place for years, it
means they don't work," Deputy Economy Minister Enrico Zanetti
said on the sidelines of an economic conference.
"You need less paperwork ... (and) more active controls that
go beyond the object of your supervision," he said -- suggesting
for example gathering information locally or interviewing bank
customers.
Banca Popolare di Vicenza said last year the ECB had found
that loans had been granted to customers to buy into two share
issues the bank carried out in 2013 and 2014.
The ECB has forced both banks to exclude shares bought with
their own money from their capital.
Italian authorities came under fire again after Popolare di
Vicenza's 119,000 shareholders, mostly small savers, last month
saw the value of their holdings wiped out as the lender's
initial stock offering flopped and rescue fund Atlante took a 99
percent stake paying 0.10 euros a share.
Veneto Banca's 1 billion euro stock sale starts next week
and Atlante has pledged to buy unsold shares at 0.10 euros each.
Italy Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said at the
conference that he had "no reason to be dissatisfied" with the
Bank of Italy and market regulator Consob.
"It's not my job to judge independent authorities that are
well managed," he said.
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Tuesday the
central bank carries out about 200 on-site inspections every
year that help uncover irregularities, though this can prove
difficult.
Asked about Zanetti's comments, Visco said he had discussed
at length with him issues concerning the banking system.
"The discussion can go on if he wishes," Visco told Reuters.
Zanetti said the government had been "too timid" in
addressing the issue of controls in the case of the two
Veneto-based banks, but it was key to avoid rushed attacks on
institutions on which Italy's international credibility rested.
He said it was "shocking" that shareholders in Popolare di
Vicenza had voted against seeking damages from former managers,
adding he was confident that a new board to be appointed by
Atlante would choose instead to pursue legal action.
