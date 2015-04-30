ROME, April 30 The Italian government is working
hard to draw up new rules to simplify bankruptcy procedures,
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.
The legislation will be part of a package of measures aimed
at helping Italian banks to reduce a huge burden of bad debts,
sources close to the matter have told Reuters.
"We are progressing with simplifying bankruptcy procedures
in order to reduce litigation times. It's a result we can
achieve and we are working quickly," Padoan told reporters in
Rome.
Cumbersome bankruptcy procedures in Italy are one reasons
why the country's banks find it hard to recover soured loans
from firms in difficulty.
