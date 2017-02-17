MILAN Feb 17 Monte dei Paschi di Siena has started selling on the market some of the 7 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in state-backed bonds it issued last month to prop up its liquidity, three market sources said.

The Tuscan bank, which is in talks with European authorities over a state bailout to cover an 8.8 billion euro capital shortfall, last month tapped a state guaranteed Italy introduced in late 2016 to help ailing banks raise debt.

Monte dei Paschi issued a 3 billion euro Jan. 2018 bond carrying a 0.5 percent coupon and a Jan. 2020 bond, with 0.75 percent coupon, worth 4 billion euros. It said at the time it was retaining the bonds to use them in repo deals or sell them on the market at a later stage. Both are guaranteed by the Italian state.

Monte dei Paschi on Thursday sold 2 billion euros of its 2018 bond on the market, one of the sources said. The bond traded on Friday at a spread of 35-48 basis points over the equivalent Italian government bond.

On Friday, the bank is offering its 2020 bond at a yield premium of 45-50 basis points over the equivalent government bond.

The average size of the transactions seen so far is of 50-100 million euros each, with some reaching 200 million euros, the sources said.

Italy's Jan. 15, 2018 BTP bond had a negative 0.24 percent yield on Friday while the Feb. 1, 2020 BTP bond yielded 0.36 percent. ($1 = 0.9378 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Valentina Za)