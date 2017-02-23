BRUSSELS Feb 23 The European Commission is in
talks with the Italian government and the European Central Bank
to finalise a rescue plan for Italy's oldest and most troubled
lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a Commission
spokesman said on Thursday.
Asked whether there were clashes between the Commission and
the ECB on the plan, the spokesman told a news conference: "We
are working with the Italian authorities and the supervisory
authorities to assess the compatibility of the plans by the
Italian government with EU rules."
Monte dei Paschi asked for state support last year after
failing to raise 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) on the market to
shore up its capital. This will need to be approved by the
European Commission and the ECB.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)