BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
MILAN Feb 22 Italy expects to reach an agreement with European authorities over a state bailout of Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a few weeks, top Treasury official Fabrizio Pagani said on Wednesday.
"Talks have just began. They are not more difficult than anticipated and will require a few weeks," Pagani said on the sidelines of a conference in Milan.
Denying press reports at the weekend, Pagani said that the European Commission had not asked for changes to the government decree which detailed the bailout.
Monte dei Paschi asked for state support last year after failing to raise 5 billion euros on the market to shore up its capital.
Several Italian newspapers reported at the weekend that an accord over Monte dei Paschi's bailout plan could take months and that Brussels wanted Italy to amend the conditions of the rescue. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.