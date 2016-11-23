MILAN Nov 23 The European Banking Authority
(EBA) has rejected criticism over the inclusion of Monte dei
Paschi di Siena in banking stress tests that singled
out Italy's third-largest bank as Europe's weakest lender,
saying it was not its decision.
Following the outcome of the tests, Monte dei Paschi
announced an ambitious 5 billion euro ($5.3
billion)recapitalisation which has so far failed to attract
investor interest, partly due to political risks as Italy nears
a make-or-break referendum vote on Dec. 4.
If it can't get fresh capital by the end of the year, Monte
dei Paschi risks needing state support with a destabilising
effect on the wider banking sector.
The Bank of Italy, in its latest financial stability report
released last week, said that the methodology used in the stress
tests was "ill suited for a bank undergoing a major
restructuring" such as Monte dei Paschi.
Italian daily Il Messaggero picked up on the comment,
running a story under the headline "It was the EBA that knocked
out MPS."
The EBA, in a letter to the newspaper's editor in chief
published in Wednesday's edition of Il Messaggero, said the test
methodology allowed for the exclusion of banks undergoing a
restructuring process approved by the European Commission.
However, "the methodology gave competent authorities the
option of including them", it said.
An EBA spokeswoman clarified the competent authorities were
the European Central Bank and the Bank of Italy.
The ECB and the Bank of Italy both declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9471 euros)
