FLORENCE, July 30 Marcello Clarich, president of
Monte dei Paschi's 1.49 percent shareholder Fondazione Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, tells Reuters:
* Monte dei Paschi banking foundation is working with a new
adviser, aiming to decide in the autumn over whether to take
part in the bank's 5 billion euro ($5.6 billion) share issue.
* The foundation has assets worth less than 450 million
euros and keeping the current stake unchanged would cost it 75
million euros. "That really is a lot of money for us, regardless
of how attractive the terms of the share sale will be."
* A recently-modified document outlining the foundation's
guidelines excludes selling its entire stake, but sets no
minimum. "We have an ample range of possibilities in front of
us."
* The foundation invested 216 million euros in the bank's
previous capital increase in 2015, using up one third of its
resources for a stake that is now worth about 10 million euros.
* "The foundation and other shareholders thought that last
year's cash call would be sufficient, nobody expected new
measures would be necessary."
* The latest rescue plan, which addresses the bank's bad
loan problem with a 5 billion euro recapitalisation, represents
a structural solution for the lender.
($1 = 0.8944 euros)
