MILAN Oct 28 DBRS has placed the credit ratings
of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena under review with
negative implications after results from a pan-European health
check of lenders showed it had a capital shortfall of 2.1
billion euros ($2.67 billion).
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-largest bank, was left badly
exposed by the European Central Bank's stress tests on 130
European banks, which set strict capital thresholds to ensure
the solidity of the financial system.
DBRS said on Tuesday it was concerned "about the pressure on
management to successfully execute a further capital raise
following the 5 billion euro issue in June 2014".
The ratings agency said its action was limited to Monte dei
Paschi, adding the results of the stress tests were generally in
line with its expectations.
(1 US dollar = 0.7853 euro)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)