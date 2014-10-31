* Former chairman, chief executive sentenced over
derivatives deal
* Monte Paschi seeking 2.1 billion euros after ECB stress
tests
* Intesa CEO rules out Paschi merger
By Stefano Bernabei and Stephen Jewkes
ROME/MILAN, Oct 31 The former top managers of
Monte dei Paschi di Siena were sentenced to
three-and-a-half years in jail on Friday over a 2009 derivatives
scandal from which the bank is still struggling to recover.
Former Chairman Giuseppe Mussari, former Chief Executive
Antonio Vigni and former finance chief Gianluca Baldassari were
all found guilty of misleading regulators over risky derivative
trades meant to conceal mounting losses.
Five years after the scandal, Italy's third-largest bank is
looking for 2.1 billion euros in fresh capital after it failed
European Central Bank checks tests designed to test the solidity
of the financial system.
The future of the bank, founded in 1472, remains in the
balance as it seeks a solution which could ultimately end in its
losing its independence.
The conviction of the former three top executives underlines
the scale of the crisis at the historic Tuscan institution,
going back to its disastrous 9-billion-euro acquisition of
regional lender Antonveneta in 2007, only months before the
outbreak of the global financial crisis.
The acquisition stretched Monte dei Paschi's finances badly,
leaving it dangerously exposed to the years-long slump that has
hit the Italian economy and banking sector.
On Friday, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco pointed
explictly to the bad past management of the bank, which has long
been deeply embedded in local political power structures, as the
root of its latest problems.
All three executives have denied wrongdoing in the case and
said they would appeal and will not go to jail until the appeals
process is exhausted.
The three were accused of hiding vital information from
regulators about a transaction with Japanese bank Nomura dubbed
Alexandria that ended up forcing Monte dei Paschi to restate its
accounts and book a loss of 730 million euros on its 2012
results.
Monte dei Paschi, which has run up losses of 9.3 billion
euros over the past three years, has never properly recovered
from the Antonveneta acquisition and a series of risky
derivatives deals that followed.
The bank, which raised 5 billion euros as recently as June
to strengthen its finances, has seen its share price fall by
some 40 percent since the result of the ECB stress tests were
announced at the weekend.
It eventually closed at 0.608 euros, down 10.5 percent and
close to a more than 10-year low of 0.6005 euros hit in the
previous session.
HOPES DASHED
The bank has hired UBS and Citigroup to
assess strategic options, which are expected to include further
asset sales and, in the longer term, a merger.
However hopes of a quick deal have been dashed with the
chief executive of Intesa San Paolo, Italy's
second-biggest bank, refusing to step in.
"It is in no way possible," Intesa CEO Carlo Messina told
reporters at a banking conference in Rome. He also denied a
report in daily La Repubblica that the Bank of Italy had asked
his opinion on a potential tie-up with Monte dei Paschi.
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan also dampened hopes of
government aid, reiterating that Monte dei Paschi's capital
shortfall and a separate 814 million euro deficit at Genoa-based
savings bank Carige would be filled by private sector
funds.
With options narrowing, attention has focused on the 1.1
billion euros in state aid still to be repaid for a previous
bailout. The bank, struggling to recover from its disastrous
Antonveneta acquisition, received 4.1 billion euros in 2013 in
so-called "Monti bonds", named after a former prime minister.
It has repaid 3 billion euros and is due to pay the
remainder in three tranches by 2017, though it could potentially
win some breathing space by rearranging the payment schedule.
The head of ACRI, the association of Italian banking
shareholder foundations, said the foundations could consider
acquiring at least part of the Monti bonds from the government
to help Monte dei Paschi. But he ruled out any direct
intervention to prop up the bank.
"The market had been looking for some kind of integration
with Intesa, but now that's gone out of the window another
capital increase is looking increasingly likely," said Vincenzo
Longo, a banking analyst at brokerage IG.
If it cannot raise the funds from the market, bondholders
would have to take a hit before the state steps in, based on new
European Union rules on state aid.
Moody's flagged this risk on Thursday when it downgraded the
bank's subordinated debt and said Monte dei Paschi would find it
hard to cover the capital gap within the timeframe requested by
the ECB without further government support.
