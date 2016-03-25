MILAN, March 25 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena denied on Friday a press report that the European Central Bank had asked it to carry out a capital increase worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.35 billion).

In a statement, the bank denied the report in Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper, which also said the bank could carry out a capital increase by the end of this year. ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Steve Scherer)