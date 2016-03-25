BRIEF-Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 pct stake in United Security Bancshares
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing
MILAN, March 25 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena denied on Friday a press report that the European Central Bank had asked it to carry out a capital increase worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.35 billion).
In a statement, the bank denied the report in Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper, which also said the bank could carry out a capital increase by the end of this year. ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Steve Scherer)
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing
JAKARTA, May 16 Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed a regulation to give tax authorities access to information on accounts held at financial institutions, including banks, a tax office spokesman said on Tuesday.