MILAN Nov 5 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena said on Wednesday that an offer from Hong
Kong-based NIT Holdings to invest up to 10 billion euros ($12.48
billion) was too vague and unclear for it to evaluate.
In a statement issued through an Italian public relations
agency on Monday, NIT Holdings proposed the investment, which
would be more than three times Monte dei Paschi's market
capitalisation of some 3 billion euros.
Monte dei Paschi said the offer, which it received late on
Monday evening, contained insufficient details on financing and
did not include other indispensable information.
"In the opinion of the bank it does not have elements of
sufficient clarity to allow any evaluation by the board of
directors," it said.
Earlier on Wednesday a man identifying himself as the firm's
head, Perry Hammer, told Reuters by telephone that NIT intended
to pursue its offer and that his company had been in touch with
Monte dei Paschi management through representatives.
Asked whether NIT had bought Monte dei Paschi shares on the
market, he declined to comment.
