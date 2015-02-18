MILAN Feb 18 Rating agency DBRS has cut its
long-term debt and deposit rating on troubled Italian bank Monte
dei Paschi di Siena by one notch to 'BBB(low)',
keeping it under review for a possible further downgrade, the
bank said on Wednesday.
DBRS said earlier on Wednesday its decision followed Monte
Paschi's 2014 results last week. The bank reported a net loss of
5.3 billion euros ($6.03 bln) for 2014, its fourth consecutive
annual loss.
"Despite the increased transparency on asset quality and the
speeding up of Monte Paschi's balance sheet clean-up and
restructuring evident in fourth-quarter results, the balance of
risks remains to the downside," the agency wrote in a statement.
"Positive implications for the near term are likely limited
to potential integration with a stronger partner."
Monte Paschi last week raised the size of a planned cash
call to 3 billion euros to meet tough capital targets set by the
European Central Bank.
($1 = 0.8815 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Susan Thomas)