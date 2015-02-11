* Monte dei Paschi aims for extra capital buffer
* Says ECB set core capital target of 10.2 pct
* Ends 2014 with 5.3 bln euro loss
(Adds new core capital figure after presentation, Carige,
Etruria)
By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, Feb 11 Monte dei Paschi di Siena
has raised the size of a planned capital increase to 3
billion euros ($3.39 billion) to meet tough capital targets set
by the European Central Bank after reporting its fourth
consecutive annual loss.
The bank, which has been hit by the euro zone debt crisis
and a scandal over loss-making derivatives contracts, emerged as
the weakest lender in a Europe-wide health check of banks last
year.
Last month, sources told Reuters the ECB, the new banking
regulator for the euro zone, had asked Monti dei Paschi to raise
the size of its capital increase, which was originally set at
2.5 billion euros.
The bank said on Wednesday it would have been able to meet
the ECB capital target even with the 2.5 billion euros
fundraising but decided to increase the amount to have an extra
capital buffer.
Monte dei Paschi reported a net loss of 5.3 billion euros
for 2014, which is the highest recorded by the bank and brings
its total losses since 2011 to 14.6 billion euros.
The loss last year was the result of big writedowns on bad
loans, which totalled 7.82 billion euros for the year as the
bank set aside cash to cover soured debts at the behest of the
ECB.
Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest bank, said the ECB had
said it needed to reach a Common Equity Tier 1 or core capital
ratio of 10.2 pct. That level should be met following the
completion of the capital plan and be maintained at all time,
the bank said.
This core capital ratio, a gauge of financial strength, is
below the ratio of 14.3 percent previously indicated by the ECB
but above the minimum threshold of 7 percent set by new bank
capital rules known as Basel III.
Monte dei Paschi said that, including the capital increase
and the planned reimbursement of state loans, its pro-forma CET
1 ratio stood at 11.4 percent at the end of 2014.
But that number had already fallen to 10.7 percent at the
start of January, it said in slides posted on its website. On a
fully-loaded basis under Basel III, the ratio was 9.7 percent.
The bank also said its current accounts had fallen by 6.4
percent in the three months to December, compared with the
previous quarter.
The other Italian bank that still has a capital shortfall to
plug, Carige posted a 2014 loss of 544 million euros
hit by loan loss provisions and said its capital ratio stood at
8.4 percent at the end of 2014. The lender is planning a 700
million euros rights issue.
Also, cooperative lender Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del
Lazio said it had been placed under special
administration after a Bank of Italy inspection revealed heavy
balance sheet losses from loan writedowns.
($1 = 0.8848 euros)
(additional reporting by Valentina Za, Stephen Jewkes and
Stefano Bernabei. Editing by Jane Merriman)