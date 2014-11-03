MILAN Nov 3 Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena gained as much as 6 percent on Monday, reversing earlier losses, as investors took in their stride news that the bank is planning a share sale to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by pan-European tests.

The stock, which has fallen 40 percent over the past week as the outcome of the tests showed the bank has a capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros, were up 5.5 percent at 0.64 euros by 0855 GMT.

"In our opinion, covering the capital gap through a capital increase would be the best solution for the bank," broker ICBPI said in a note on Monday. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)