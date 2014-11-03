MILAN Nov 3 Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena
gained as much as 6 percent on Monday, reversing earlier losses,
as investors took in their stride news that the bank is planning
a share sale to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by
pan-European tests.
The stock, which has fallen 40 percent over the past week as
the outcome of the tests showed the bank has a capital shortfall
of 2.1 billion euros, were up 5.5 percent at 0.64 euros by 0855
GMT.
"In our opinion, covering the capital gap through a capital
increase would be the best solution for the bank," broker ICBPI
said in a note on Monday.
