ROME, March 15 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday that his government was willing to reinstate bank commmission on credit lines in legislation before parliament, bowing to intense pressure from banks.

A parliamentary amendment to Monti's so-called "Grow Italy" package currently being discussed in the Chamber of Deputies proposed to abolish the commission, prompting protests from banks who said it would do them great financial damage.

"If parliament wants to change (the amendment) we will favour a return to the previous rules," Monti said in testimony to the lower house industry committee.

He said there was no question of the government backtracking on another measure in the package, which introduces virtually free current account banking for low income pensioners. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)