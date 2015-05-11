BRIEF-Insr Insurance announces final results in subsequent offering
* 828,981 SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED FOR AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF NOK 7.00 PER SHARE
MILAN May 11 Non-performing loans at Italian banks totaled 189.5 billion euros ($211.63 billion) in March, up 14.9 percent from a year earlier, central bank data showed at a time when the government is studying ways to help domestic banks offload bad loans.
Loans least likely to be repaid, or "sofferenze", were up 15.3 percent in February at 187.3 billion euros.
In a separate report published earlier, the central bank said that lending by Italian lenders to non-financial companies, which has been falling since May 2012, dropped 2.2 percent in March. ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Check Cap-co, GE Healthcare announce x-ray sources produced at GE Healthcare passed tests required to ensure compliance with C-Scan system specifications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: