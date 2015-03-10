(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
MILAN, March 10 Non-performing loans at Italian
banks totalled 185.5 billion euros ($199 billion) in January, up
15.4 percent from a year earlier, central bank data showed, as
persistent recession weighs on lenders' balance sheets even as
the economy recovers.
"Sofferenze", or loans least likely to be repaid, were up
15.2 percent in December totalling 183.7 billion euros at the
end of last year.
Bank lending to non-financial companies fell 2.8 percent in
January, which marked the 33rd consecutive month of decline, the
Bank of Italy said on Tuesday.
December's 2.3 percent drop in loans to companies had been
the smallest in two years.
($1 = 0.9306 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Francesca Landini)