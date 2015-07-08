MILAN, July 8 Bad loans at Italian banks rose further in May to 193.7 billion euros ($214 billion) as a prolonged recession continues to hurt the balance sheets of lenders even as the economy begins to improve.

Bank of Italy data showed on Wednesday that loans unlikely to ever be repaid in May were up 14.7 percent from a year earlier. In April these loans totalled 191.6 billion euros.

With bank capital tied up by soured loans, corporate lending continued to shrink. Loans to non-financial companies fell 1.9 percent in May after a 2.2 percent fall in April, the Bank of Italy said. ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)