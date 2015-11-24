MILAN Nov 24 The European Central Bank would
welcome an Italian vehicle that could buy problem loans from
banks but if this solution does not work out there are other
options, the ECB's head of banking supervision said on Tuesday.
Delivering a speech at Milan's Cattolica university, Daniele
Nouy said that non-performing loans remained a major issue for
banks in several European countries that needed addressing.
Italy has long been trying to set up a vehicle that could
help local lenders offload bad debt - which stand at around 10
percent of total loans after a three-year recession. But
European Union state aid rules have hampered the project.
"We need to use all the possible tools," Nouy told a press
briefing when asked about a possible Italian bad loan vehicle.
She said she hoped the plan could go through but added there
were other solutions that could be explored.
Asked about her view of the Italian banking system, Nouy
said that Italian banks - like other European banks - could
work to improve governance and address weak profitability.
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Elvira Pollina,)