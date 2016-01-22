(Adds comment from source after conference call on Friday)

DAVOS Jan 22 Talks between Italy and the European Union on how to manage a mountain of bad loans weighing on Italian banks are going well, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.

Combined, Italian banks have 201 billion euros ($217 billion) of bad debt sitting on their balance sheets, tying up capital and preventing new credit being advanced to feed a fledgling economic recovery.

After dragging on for a year, negotiations between Rome and Brussels over how to help banks offload at least some of their bad loans have gained a new sense of urgency in the last few days after the banks' share prices plunged.

"The state of play is good," Padoan told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

EU competition head Margrethe Vestager will meet Padoan on Tuesday in Brussels, an EU Commission spokesman said.

Earlier on Friday Italian and EU officials discussed the matter during a conference call.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter said after the call ended that the negotiations were continuing and the Italian authorities aimed to reach an accord before Tuesday's meeting.

On Thursday, another Italian source close to the negotiations said the two sides were discussing a sale price for the loans equivalent to between 20 and 30 percent of their nominal value.

However, the Italian proposal that is being discussed with the EU aims to reduce as much as possible the impact for banks of the necessary balance sheet writedowns that would result.

Under the scheme, banks would sell their bad loans to special vehicles, which would issue bonds backed by the loans to fund the purchase, a second source close to the matter said.

Italy would offer those vehicles a state guarantee on the bonds to make it cheaper to issue them. The reasoning is that if the vehicles get a better price for their bonds, they might be prepared to take on the loans on better terms for the banks.

Padoan said talks with the EU were looking into how the state guarantee would be priced. The EU is keen to avoid any distortion of the market and violation of state aid rules.

It was not clear how many bad loans might be sold under the scheme, which banks would take part and what the final impact for the lenders would be.

($1 = 0.9246 euros) (Reporting by Paul Taylor in Davos, Giuseppe Fonte in Rome, Francesca Landini in Milan, Stefano Bernabei in Rome; Editing by Mark Potter, Greg Mahlich)