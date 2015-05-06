ROME May 6 Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo
Padoan said on Wednesday he was confident of reaching an accord
with the European Union to allow Italy's banks to offload
billions of euros of soured loans which are weighing on the
economy.
Italy has been in protracted negotiations with the EU to try
to set up a so-called "bad bank" or find an alternative solution
to some 350 billion euros ($397 billion) of problematic credit
which have accumulated on banks' balance sheets.
"I am confident we will find an accord," Padoan told
reporters in Rome. The government has already prepared measures
that would be launched "certainly before the summer," that will
help banks cut their pile of non-performing loans, he added.
($1 = 0.8825 euros)
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)